MARY EARLY (1924 - 2019)
Notice
Mary Gore Early
July 9, 1924 - August 4, 2019

On August 4, 2019 Mary Gore Early departed this earth into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Don" Early and her beloved son, Donald "Bruce" Early. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Early Lamar, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She attended Washington and Lee High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree from then Madison College. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority and a frequent volunteer at the Blood Donor Center at Fairfax Hospital. She enjoyed Bridge, gardening and cooking. She also volunteered for the Fairfax County Democratic Party for a number of years. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA 22046. Funeral service the following day at 11 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
