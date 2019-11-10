The Washington Post

MARY EBNER

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Mary Ebner of Palm Coast, Florida and Silver Spring, MD Beloved wife of the late George Ebner, loving mother of Mary Beth "Marie" (David) Hartman, Cathy (Reg) Rainard, Tom (Patty) Ebner, Susan Birch, Elizabeth (Michael) Weigand and Timothy Ebner: sister of Rudolph Biro; also survived by 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd, Silver Spring, MD, 9:45 a.m. followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20902, Brookside Gardens, contact Ellen Bennett at montgomeryparks.org or Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad 2400 Arcola Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
