EDGE MARY CATHERINE BOYCE EDGE Born and reared as an only child in the small Louisiana town of West Monroe, she was fortunate to have six living grandmothers during her early childhood, most of whom loved to spoil her. She graduated from high school in 1944 and entered college at the age of 17. During World War II, she married a brand-new 2nd Lieutenant Army Air Corps flying officer, Robert L. Edge, four weeks after they met. During the war they moved their home about every three months. She also taught herself how to cook and sew. She became a mother for the first time in October of 1949. They had a beautiful baby girl they named Rebecca Lynn. A son followed in 1951, Jeffery Glenn and another beautiful baby girl in 1953, Claudia Mary. She was active in Girl Scouts, Toastmistress, Duplicate Bridge, golfing, among many other activities. As her husband attained higher leadership positions in the USAF, she acted a responsible wife as an example to the younger ladies of his subordinates. During the Vietnam war she and other ladies met Air Evac airplanes returning wounded soldiers to the U.S., to give them hot chocolate and warm embraces at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. She became a tour guide in Washington D.C for 25 years. During the off-seasons, she worked in a jewelry store making pearl necklaces. She was an "Arlington Lady", representing the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff at military burials and internments at Arlington National Cemetery for many years. She was known at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as "The Fudge Lady" because she made homemade fudge for the soldiers and enjoyed visiting and getting to know them. Through her church, she volunteered to feed the hungry at Carpenters Shelter once each month for several years. At the age of 75, she and her husband moved into Goodwin House Alexandria. In January of this year she made her 30th and final move to Ruston, Louisiana. She wanted to spend more time with her family. She was at home surrounded by family when she went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 71 years, Major General Robert L. Edge, eldest daughter, Rebecca Lynn Edge Roberts of Martinsburg, West Virginia, one granddaughter, Sara June Martin of Ruston, Louisiana, and a great grandson, James Wyatt Martin of Ruston, Louisiana. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Glenn Edge of Fredericksburg, Virginia, her daughter Claudia Mary Edge Martin (Scott) of Ruston, Louisiana; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later unknown date. In lieu of flowers, donations to USO or St. Jude Children Research Hospital can be made in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to USO or St. Jude Children Research Hospital can be made in her honor.



