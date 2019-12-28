The Washington Post

Service Information
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA
22192
(703)-878-2273
MARY ELIZABETH EDWARDS (Age 90)  

Of Lorton, VA passed on December 24, 2019. Mary started working for Amtrak Auto Train in 1974 and retired in 2004.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Edwards.
Mary is survived by children, Gregory, Stephanie, and Christopher Edwards.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on December 30, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. A funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 7 p.m.
Mary will be laid to rest with her husband in Lexington, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 28, 2019
