MARY L. EDWARDS
With sadness, the family of Mary L. Edwards announces her passing on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was raised in Richmond, VA and resided in Washington, DC. She was married 66 years to William H. Edwards, Sr. until his death in 2013. From this union, she had six children, Joyce Robinson, William H. Edwards, Jr. (Delores), Quinton Edwards, Denise McQueen (late Melvin), Brenda Edwards, Iris Edwards, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She worked at the Food and Drug Administration, Pathology Division for over 30 years until her retirement in 2004. The homegoing celebration service for Mary L. Edwards will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W. Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and service to start at 11 a.m. In compliance with COVID restrictions, Live Stream of the service will be available on the church's webpage at www.uniontempledc.com
starting at 10:45. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Union Temple Baptist Church, Ogboni Society, 1225 W Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020, in memory of her life. Service entrusted to McLaughlin Funeral Home.