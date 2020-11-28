1/1
MARY EDWARDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY L. EDWARDS  
With sadness, the family of Mary L. Edwards announces her passing on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was raised in Richmond, VA and resided in Washington, DC. She was married 66 years to William H. Edwards, Sr. until his death in 2013. From this union, she had six children, Joyce Robinson, William H. Edwards, Jr. (Delores), Quinton Edwards, Denise McQueen (late Melvin), Brenda Edwards, Iris Edwards, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She worked at the Food and Drug Administration, Pathology Division for over 30 years until her retirement in 2004. The homegoing celebration service for Mary L. Edwards will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W. Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and service to start at 11 a.m. In compliance with COVID restrictions, Live Stream of the service will be available on the church's webpage at www.uniontempledc.com starting at 10:45. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Union Temple Baptist Church, Ogboni Society, 1225 W Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020, in memory of her life. Service entrusted to McLaughlin Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved