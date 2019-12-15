Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ELMORE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ELMORE MARY MARGARET CROARKIN ELMORE The inimitable Mary Margaret Croarkin Elmore departed this Earth at the age of eighty-six on Thanksgiving morning 2019, leaving behind her surviving four children, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A proud child of Washington DC, she currently resides in Heaven, with her daughter Kathleen, grandson Jacob and her husband Willett. She and her nonagenarian brothers John and Neil, who also departed this year, join their sisters Barbara and Joanne. Many prominent Washingtonians will remember her as the Chamber Secretary and gatekeeper to the Supreme Court Justices Byron White from 1972 to 1983 and William J. Brennan from 1983 until she retired in 1998, shortly after the latter's death. Mary began her journey on March 8, 1933 at Georgetown University Hospital as the youngest of Paul Cornelius and Margaret Daly Croarkin's five children. An alumni of Blessed Sacrament Parochial School and The Academy of the Holy Name, where she graduated high school, Mary was known for her warmth, wit and loyalty. Fiercely independent, she was the first among her peers to begin working at 14 years of age. Lifelong friends from that era fondly recall that she was more mature than other girls and frequently joined their mothers for a cigarette on school property or around the kitchen table. Upon graduating, Mary chose one of the limited options available to professional young women at that time and launched herself into secretarial work, a career in which she distinguished herself through focus and a drive toward perfection. After graduating from secretarial school, she began work at the Metropolitan Mortgage Co., where she met Willett Elmore, the man who would become her husband in 1956, father to her five children, and at whose side she remained until his death in 2014. Once her family was formed and established on her own terms, she picked up her career again in 1970 and became a stenographer for the United States Supreme Court. Two years later, Mary was promoted to the position of Associate Secretary to Justice Byron White, with whom she served until being appointed Justice William J. Brennan's First Secretary in 1983. She retired from the Court in 1998, shortly after Justice Brennan's death the previous year. Anybody who knew Mary would not be surprised to hear that she was a connoisseur of the finer things, never skimping on clothes, food, restaurants, furniture, collectibles or, above all, her children. However, when it came to collecting fine jewelry, the woman was an expert at finding a bargain and knew her way around a pawnshop, such that some local pawnbrokers kept her on speed dial. She continued to enjoy these activities with her many friends during retirement, along with bridge games, dining out, theater, time in Piney Point, MD, crab feasts, and spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid theater goer, and was passionate about the Washington Redskins, to whom she remained loyal and enthusiastic through thick and through thin. Mary is best appreciated through the words of her friends and family, who shared the following observations in honor of her 85th birthday: Mary had an endearing way of talking, half laughing as the words come out, so warm and genuine. Intelligent, funny, and a little wicked, she appreciated hearing and even telling a good dirty joke - but only those of a certain standard! Unfailingly gracious, engaging and beautiful, an irrepressible humor, forever the glue that kept everyone together. She always remembered the little details that made someone feel welcome and special. Mary left everybody thinking they were her best friend, because she had such an enormous heart. Mary's life will be celebrated on winter solstice, December 21, with a 11 a.m. funeral mass at the Basilica of St. Mary, following a viewing on December 20, 6 to 8 p.m., at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, both in Alexandria, VA. All who loved and cherished her will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Mary be honored with a donation to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria at

