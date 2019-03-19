Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY EVERHART.



MARY COYLE EVERHART



On March 7, 2019 Mary Coyle Everhart passed away at the age of 91. She was born on November 4, 1927 in Montreal, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband, and best friend, William C. Everhart and beloved son Robert C. Everhart. Survived by daughter Kim Everhart and her husband Jerry Mohling; daughter-in-law Barbara Everhart and her husband Bruce Ewan; and grandchildren Ruth Ann Lok and husband Victor Lok, and Scott Everhart.

Mary's lifelong passion for travel began with a semester in Paris while studying art history at McGill University and continued with a trip to Europe with her best friend after graduation. She met her future husband, Bill Everhart, on a blind date in Georgetown and they eventually settled in Reston where they raised their daughter Kim and son Rob. Bill's career with the National Park Service resulted in frequent visits to the parks and a great love of the outdoors. Mary stayed connected to the community with volunteer work, community classes and weekly meetings with her cheres amies in the French club.

Highlights in later years were annual vacations in Colorado and Arizona, trips to Italy and France and visiting with the grandkids. She was always up for good books, edgy movies, lively political discussions and chocolate bon bons. She loved spending time with family and always had an opinion or a good story - on any subject. Most of all she will be remembered for her kind heart, quick wit and spunky spirit.

A service will be held at Tall Oaks Assisted Living on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Melanoma Research Foundation.