The Washington Post

Mary Fairley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fairley.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Martin's Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol St., NW.
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Martin's Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol St., NW.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
MARY EDITH HALL FAIRLEY (age 92)  

Passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She is survived by three loving and devoted daughters, Carolyn, Louise and Kathryn; four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and viewing 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Saint Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol St., NW. Washington, DC 20002. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Lincoln Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20002. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
