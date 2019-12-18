MARY EDITH HALL FAIRLEY (age 92)
Passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She is survived by three loving and devoted daughters, Carolyn, Louise and Kathryn; four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and viewing 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Saint Martin's Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol St., NW. Washington, DC 20002. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Lincoln Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20002. Arrangements by McGuire.