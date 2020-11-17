On Friday, November 13, 2020, of Bethesda, MD. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Robert C. and the late Mildred McClenathan, of Erie PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo E. Fake; mother of Peggy Higgins (John), Teresa Jeffers, Patrick Fake (Sheri) and Janie Solano (Rafael); and sister of the late Robert McClenathan. She is also survived, by nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium will be held at later dates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missionaries of Charity, 2800 Otis Street NE, Washington DC 20018.