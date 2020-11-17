1/
MARY FAKE
{ "" }
Mary Ann Fake (Age 93)  
On Friday, November 13, 2020, of Bethesda, MD. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Robert C. and the late Mildred McClenathan, of Erie PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo E. Fake; mother of Peggy Higgins (John), Teresa Jeffers, Patrick Fake (Sheri) and Janie Solano (Rafael); and sister of the late Robert McClenathan. She is also survived, by nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium will be held at later dates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missionaries of Charity, 2800 Otis Street NE, Washington DC 20018.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
