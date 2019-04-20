Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FAY.



MARY DUNN FAY



Mary Dunn Fay passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary was 95 years young, a renowned artist, and a graduate of Immaculata University. She had a wonderful life raising six children and traveling the world as a Navy wife always designing or creating something beautiful along the way. Loved by all, she will be deeply missed. Her beautiful paintings will continue to inspire joy and remind us of her endless talents.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and her beloved daughter, Dianne. She leaves her cherished children, Chris and Bonnie Fay, BB and Ron LaMartina, John Dickinson, Nancy and Bill Gant, Lynne and Paul Dickinson, and Shannon and Art Harris. She was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving friends at Pumphrey's Funeral Home in Bethesda on Monday, April 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Jane deChantal Church on Old Georgetown Road, Tuesday, April 23, with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass. Mary will be buried alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Enid, Fridda and Kathleen for their loving care.