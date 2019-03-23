

MARY TERESA FENIMORE

"Terry"



Of Germantown, MD, went home on March 4, 2019, to be with the Lord after a long illness. Terry was the daughter of the late George E. and Ruth Miller of Albany, New York. Surviving Terry are her two beloved sisters, Linda Fuda, of Washington State, and Judith Hubbard, of North Carolina; her nieces, Melissa Hedwall, of Washington State, Jennifer Hubbard of New York, and Heather Cruz, of Massachusetts; and a great-niece, Naomi Cruz, of Massachusetts. She will be missed by her precious poodle, Angel, whom she adored, as well as many dear friends. Terry was a English Teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools for 18 years, where she enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for English Literature with her students until her retirement in 2002. Terry was an avid reader and especially loved drama and poetry. Everyone always looked forward to Terry's annual Christmas Letter! There will be a celebration of Terry's life at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Gaithersburg, MD, on Tuesday, March 26,2019, at 11 a.m.