

MARY A. FENLON



Mary A. Fenlon, age 81, of Henderson, NV passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 15, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, she was the oldest of seven children of Frank and Marie Fenlon. She is survived and deeply cherished by her six brothers and sisters, Jack (Arlene), Patrick (Angie), Peggy (Dean), Sally (David), Joe (Linda), Terry (Helene). She will also be dearly missed by her devoted dogs, Molly and Tim. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She taught for 14 years at St. Anthony's Catholic School in Washington, DC and St. Ambrose Catholic School in Cheverly, Maryland. She went on to work for Georgetown University men's basketball team as the Academic Coordinator for 27 years under Coach John Thompson, Jr. In addition to her dedicated academic duties at Georgetown, she also served as Coach Thompson's Assistant to the Athletic Director for basketball. The team award for "Academic Excellence" was named in honor of her. It was the achievements in the classroom that will be Mary's legacy. She was the backbone of the basketball program, and during her 27-year tenure, student-athletes who stayed all four years maintained a 97% graduation rate at Georgetown. Mary was also chosen as an assistant coach for the 1988 Olympic men's basketball team in Seoul, South Korea. In November 2019, Mary was inducted into the Georgetown's Athletic Hall of Fame. She took great pride and satisfaction in seeing her students grow into confident responsible men. Mary was funny, fun-loving and very witty. An avid reader, she appreciated stimulating conversations, good food, and spending time with her close-knit family. Mary was known for her limitless generosity that extended far beyond her family, transforming lives of many people in need. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Henderson, NV. A celebration of her amazing life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi at 2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy., Henderson, NV on January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Seasons Hospice of Nevada.