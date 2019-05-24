MARY ANN MAXINE FERRIGNO
Mary Ann Maxine Ferrigno, of Bethesda, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Mary Ann was a devoted wife to Dr. Peter Ferrigno for 66 years; loving father of Rosemary Ferrigno, Yvonne Mattola, Jeanette Whitaker and Peter M. Ferrigno. Loved and cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Berlin, Alexander Whitaker, Kegan Ferrigno, Marlene Mattola, Corinne Rosenberg, Yvonne Batterden, Charlotte Whitaker, Kelly Rosenberg, Peter Whitaker, and Colin Ferrigno. Mary Ann was one of nine children and is survived by her sister Theo Nogaski.
Some of her favorite passions included bowling, oil painting and volunteer work. She was particular passionate about helping the poor.
Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Tuesday, May 28, 2018 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Reston, VA or to Birthright in Olney, MD. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.