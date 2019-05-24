

MARY ANN MAXINE FERRIGNO



Mary Ann Maxine Ferrigno, of Bethesda, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Mary Ann was a devoted wife to Dr. Peter Ferrigno for 66 years; loving father of Rosemary Ferrigno, Yvonne Mattola, Jeanette Whitaker and Peter M. Ferrigno. Loved and cherished grandmother of Jaclyn Berlin, Alexander Whitaker, Kegan Ferrigno, Marlene Mattola, Corinne Rosenberg, Yvonne Batterden, Charlotte Whitaker, Kelly Rosenberg, Peter Whitaker, and Colin Ferrigno. Mary Ann was one of nine children and is survived by her sister Theo Nogaski.

Some of her favorite passions included bowling, oil painting and volunteer work. She was particular passionate about helping the poor.