MARY FISHER

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
9601 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
Notice
MARY ANN FISHER  

Mary Ann Fisher, of Hyattsville, MD, on August 1, 2019. Survived by her siblings Carol F. Wright, William J. Fisher (Karen), Joan E. Menser, John K. Fisher, and Thomas R. Fisher (Laurette); and by a multitude of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Academy of the Holy Cross, 4920 Strathmore Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895, https://www.academyoftheholycross.org.
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
