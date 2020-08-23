1/1
MARY FISHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Louise GRIGGS Fisher   (Age 88)  
Of Hedgesville, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the Daughter of the late Maynard and Edna Griggs, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gordon B. Fisher, SMSGT, U.S.A.F. (ret).She is survived by son, Michael Fisher and his wife, Lorraine; son, Thomas Fisher and his wife, Marcia; son, John Fisher and his wife, Nanci; son, Patrick Fisher and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Sara and husband, Dale, Laura, Hannah, Joel, Peyton, Kody, Isabella, Jack, Finn, Dunn, Kelly, Jamie, Allie; great-grandchildren, Mya, Franklin; and cousins Susan and Dennis Caves, Randy and Debbie Colburn.Mary was born February 16, 1932 in Rose, NY. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force based at the Pentagon before leaving to raise her family. She rejoined the workforce as a crossing guard in Prince William County, VA and later moved onto Charlyn's Hallmark Store in Lake Ridge, VA before joining her husband in retirement. Most recently, Mary was an active member of the Norwalk Antique Car Club of Martinsburg, WV.Interment will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory will gratefully be received by "Hospice of the Panhandle", 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430. Online condolences may be expressed to www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved