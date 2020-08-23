MARY FISHER

Of Hedgesville, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the Daughter of the late Maynard and Edna Griggs, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gordon B. Fisher, SMSGT, U.S.A.F. (ret).She is survived by son, Michael Fisher and his wife, Lorraine; son, Thomas Fisher and his wife, Marcia; son, John Fisher and his wife, Nanci; son, Patrick Fisher and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Sara and husband, Dale, Laura, Hannah, Joel, Peyton, Kody, Isabella, Jack, Finn, Dunn, Kelly, Jamie, Allie; great-grandchildren, Mya, Franklin; and cousins Susan and Dennis Caves, Randy and Debbie Colburn.Mary was born February 16, 1932 in Rose, NY. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force based at the Pentagon before leaving to raise her family. She rejoined the workforce as a crossing guard in Prince William County, VA and later moved onto Charlyn's Hallmark Store in Lake Ridge, VA before joining her husband in retirement. Most recently, Mary was an active member of the Norwalk Antique Car Club of Martinsburg, WV.Interment will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory will gratefully be received by "Hospice of the Panhandle", 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430. Online condolences may be expressed to