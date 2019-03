Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY "HEATHER" FITZGERALD.



Mary Evans FitzGerald

"Heather"



Passed on February 28, 2019 in Falls Church. She was born on March 12, 1920 in Salem, Massachusetts to Patrick and Ann Evans.

She is survived by her nephew, Norman Kernander and his two children, Caitlin Elyse and Cullen Ryan; and by her many friends. She was predeceased in death by her husbands, Arthur Hooper, John Stipp and Albert FitzGerald and sister, Ann Evans Kernander.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Ln., Arlington, VA 22207.