Mary Evans Fitzgerald "Heather"



Passed on February 28, 2019 in Falls Church. She was born on March 12, 1920 in Salem, MA to Patrick and Ann Evans.

She is survived by her nephew, Norman Kernander and his two children, Caitlin Elyse and Cullen Ryan; and by her many friends. She was predeceased in death by her husbands, Arthur Hooper, John Stipp and Albert Fitzgerald and sister, Ann Evans Kernander.

The inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Family will begin receiving guests at 1:15 p.m.