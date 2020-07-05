MARY FLAHERTY



Mary Teresa Flaherty

Passed away on July 1, 2020. Mary was born November 23, 1931, in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of the late Gerard and Nancy Cannon (both born in Ireland). Mary grew up in DC and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy. She married Peter Flaherty (born Galway, Ireland) in 1954. Mary and Pete raised their family in Hyattsville where they were active in the Irish community and St. Jerome's Parish. She worked for many years at Colombia Business Furniture. She was an avid reader, beach lover and loved to create needlepoint for family members.Her husband, Peter, preceded Mary in death. She is survived by her children, Martin (Cathy) of Bowie, MD, Maureen Klem (Michael) of Dunkirk, MD, Kathleen Flaherty-Hantzis (Steven) of Alexandria, VA, John (Kathryn) of Elkridge, MD; her grandchildren, Kristina Adams, Kara Whitehill, Karly Klem and Patrick, Brendan, Bridget and Colleen Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Zachary Adams; and her sisters, Geraldine Sullivan and Kathleen Guerrieri (Vincent).A private family service will be held to celebrate Mary.



