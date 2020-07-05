1/
MARY FLAHERTY
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Teresa Flaherty  
Passed away on July 1, 2020. Mary was born November 23, 1931, in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of the late Gerard and Nancy Cannon (both born in Ireland). Mary grew up in DC and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy. She married Peter Flaherty (born Galway, Ireland) in 1954. Mary and Pete raised their family in Hyattsville where they were active in the Irish community and St. Jerome's Parish. She worked for many years at Colombia Business Furniture. She was an avid reader, beach lover and loved to create needlepoint for family members.Her husband, Peter, preceded Mary in death. She is survived by her children, Martin (Cathy) of Bowie, MD, Maureen Klem (Michael) of Dunkirk, MD, Kathleen Flaherty-Hantzis (Steven) of Alexandria, VA, John (Kathryn) of Elkridge, MD; her grandchildren, Kristina Adams, Kara Whitehill, Karly Klem and Patrick, Brendan, Bridget and Colleen Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Zachary Adams; and her sisters, Geraldine Sullivan and Kathleen Guerrieri (Vincent).A private family service will be held to celebrate Mary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved