FLEMING Mary L. Fleming Mary Lee Fleming, age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at George Washington University Hospital. She was born July 23, 1952 in, Newport, RI to Barry and Margaret Fleming. She obtained her Bachelors in Psychology from Merrimack College in 1974 and her Master of Science in Mental Health Program Evaluation and Research from Hahnemann University in 1977. Mary devoted her life's work to the behavioral health field and the people it served in many ways. In a career spanning more than three decades, she served as a leader in the public and private sectors as the Executive Vice President of Franklin County Alcohol, Drug Abuse, and Mental Health Services Board in Columbus, OH; the Executive Director of the Hamilton County Community Mental Health Board in Cincinnati, OH; Vice President for Value Options; the Chief Executive Officer of Allegheny Health Choices, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA; and the Director of the Office of Policy, Planning and Innovation and the Associate Administrator for Women's Services at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in Washington, DC. Most recently, Mary was Managing Partner of the Washington, DC and Eastern United States office for Via Positiva Behavioral Health Consulting. She was a mentor, a reliable and honest colleague to many, a trusted critic and motivator, and an inspiring voice and perpetual advocate for the millions of people with addictions and mental health conditions. As one colleague said, "She was a real leader, a pioneer, and we will miss her." Mary always, always brought more than what she left. It is who she was. She left us with a body that was never as strong as her miraculous soul. Mary was a truly amazing person facing and achieving multiple victories over cancer, two bionic knees, countless surgeries, and an unwillingness to let anything stop her. She left us a terrible towel, a Penguins jersey, and a poster of Roberto Clemente. She left us with a million unorganized recipes, half a bottle of very expensive scotch, notes of encouragement, and 12 pairs of reading glasses. What she brought to all she met is incalculable love. That love and joy stemmed from bringing up her beloved son Nathan Fleming, who misses his mother like no other. In the mornings she would be his alarm clock and school bus. In the evenings, she would be his number one fan. Never missing a game. She always believed in him and gave him avenues to pursue his passions. She always went above and beyond to make him feel loved. She brought him opportunity and shared him with all her friends and family. It was always them against the world, usually winning. She has given him what he needs to be a strong, compassionate, and successful man and boyfriend to his amazing girlfriend, Christie Horan. Mary is survived by brother, Jim, nieces, Adrienne and Heather and nephew, Stephen as well as by many cousins and other family members to whom she brought her caring, laughter, and commitment. Cousin Peggy Ozawa of Chicago, IL dreamed of retiring with Mary together. Mary brought the planning and encouragement. Peggy's son Max and daughter Christina and her son Jordan loved Mary and Nathan dearly. Mary brought her cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts (esp. Mary Beth, Janet and Joan) as well as her many friends (esp. Chris, Pam, June, Maureen, Julie, Suzanne, Anne, Ginny, Gerri and Jill) her presence in time of need, the loudest voice at PNC Park and Wrigley Field, and laughter when we needed it most. She would go anywhere for any of us if we needed her. She always connected with us and loved us. For her multitude of friends, she brought an uncommon commitment to us and our families. She brought an intuition of our needs; knowing the kind words or wake-up call we needed. She brought the party to life for the first hour; she was the first one to step up when we were down, and the first one to raise a glass to celebrate. She brought a limitless and unselfish obligation to our friendships that was greater than the challenges she faced. She always put us first. We all miss Mary dearly. We all think she will walk through our doors at any minute, because she was a persistent, positive, and loving force in all our lives that we have now lost. As we face the challenges of gathering to celebrate Mary's life, we will be planning a future memorial celebration when we can all be there to tell our stories of her; to cry, laugh, rejoice, grieve, and remember the amazing person that brought so much to our lives. In lieu of flowers, we would encourage those who want to pay tribute to consider a donation to the following organization Mary believed in and to which she donated her time and expertise. S.A.F.E. (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic) Project was founded in November 2017 by Admiral James and Mary Winnefeld, following the loss of their 19-year old son Jonathan to an accidental opioid overdose. SAFE Project will be creating an annual award in Mary's name. Donate on line at https:// www.safeproject.us/about-us/ or by check made out to SAFE Project and mailed to Jeff Horwitz, 1175 Stone Creek Dr., Hummelstown, PA 17036. Please indicate the donation is in memory of Mary L. Fleming.S.A.F.E. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 11, 2020 