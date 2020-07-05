FLEURY Mary McMullen Gloninger Fleury "Mimi" Died peacefully at "Camp", her summer home in Leonardtown, MD, on June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her seven living children, Mimi Fleury Mayfield (Marty) of Millwood, VA; George Jenkins Fleury III (Maria) of Oakton, VA; Kate Fleury Ryan (John); Anne Ringgold Fleury; Jack Gloninger Fleury (Andrea); Peter Walsh Fleury (Mary), all of Falls Church, VA; and Alice Fleury Kerns (Dan) of Washington, DC; her daughter-in-law, Cindi Gasparre of Tinicum, PA; 27 grandchildren (and numerous spouses); and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Gloninger McAuley, and sisters-in-law, Dottie Gloninger and Alice Fleury. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Dr. George J. Fleury, Jr., and her son William "Bill" Fenwick Fleury. Mimi was born February 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, and adored her siblings Anne, Jack, Jim, David and Hugh, and all their families. Matriarchs are strong in these genes, and her Mom, Gingi, is the namesake for the DOG (Descendants of Gingi) reunion that continues today. She was a devout Catholic, graduating from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Pittsburgh, and Georgetown Visitation Junior College, in Washington, DC. As a young medical secretary, she met the dashing Dr. George Fleury and they were soon married in May 1951. The couple lived briefly in the DC area and then in Newport Beach, CA, before putting down life-long roots in McLean, VA. George was a general surgeon and although Mimi assisted at times in his medical office, her true life's work was raising their 8 children, and ensuring that they and all their neighbors and friends felt loved and special. She excelled at this calling. Secretly, each of Mimi's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, feel sure they were her favorite, because when you were with her, you absolutely WERE the most important person in the world. Her laugh is legendary, and her sense of fun made her the Pied Piper to family and friends alike. Mimi endeared herself to the friends of her children and grandchildren, and even had four million views on YouTube as the coolest movie-watching Grandma around. She loved her Catholic parishes - Saint Luke's, St. James, St. Aloysius, and St. Francis Xavier. She loved Visitation and Gonzaga. She loved Monopoly, popcorn, Breton Bay, dancing, Pittsburgh, playing and hosting bridge, her nieces and nephews, and grandchildren's school plays, concerts, sports and sacraments. Countless experienced the joy of passing her "swim test" to shouts of encouragement, earning the freedom to walk the dock without a life jacket. She loved croquet, her plants, making soup, singing, writing hilarious personal rhyming birthday poems, sending notes to kids with a little "mad money", and signing every email with a silly nickname. She was always so proud of others' accomplishments, and supportive of those needing a boost. She loved every holiday - sending Valentines, hiding Prize Eggs, dressing in Halloween costumes, making countless batches of Christmas eggnog, and leading a table of 30 in Thanksgiving prayer. Above all, she loved her dear Lord and spent countless hours in prayer - constantly moving people "to the front burner" when she thought they needed a little divine intervention. We know that heaven is a more joyful place now that she is there, but we miss her so. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. The Mass will be live-streamed starting at 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/george.fleury.9
">www.facebook.com/george.fleury.9. A private burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Visitation (Nathalie.sullivan@visi.org
) or Hospice of St. Mary's County (www.hospiceofstmarys.org
). A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. The Mass will be live-streamed starting at 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/george.fleury.9
. A private burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Visitation (Nathalie.sullivan@visi.org) or Hospice of St. Mary's County (www.hospiceofstmarys.org
).