Mary Varas Foley August 18, 1932 - June 2, 2020
Survived by Harry Thomas Foley, husband of 66 years; son, Richard Foley and daughter-in-law, Janice Foley; daughter, Lisa Foley Stand and son-in-law, Kurt Stand; and granddaughter, Paige Foley. Family and friends will remember her warmth and intelligence, her love of the gardens she saw everywhere, her occasional sharp humor, as well as her accomplishments. She was born in Pittsburgh, the youngest in a close, hard-working family of Hungarians who were new to the U.S. She graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her husband Tom. Though she moved from Pittsburgh in the 1950s, she remained close to family there, and mentored a generation of nieces and nephews who dearly loved and admired her. She taught for over 25 years in Prince George's County schools. In retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and the Cheverly Garden Club. In recent years, she needed increasingly more care for her symptoms of Alzheimer's. Until March, her husband Tom visited her every day in assisted living. He was her true companion, and the only day he ever missed was when he watched his granddaughter Paige graduate from college. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Friends of the National Arboretum (fona.org/donate) in memory of Mary Foley. Due to the circumstances, plans for a memorial service have not been set.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.