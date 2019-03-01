

Mary Teresa Fontana

"Terri"



On February 25, 2019 of Bethesda, MD at the age of 90. Former spouse of the late Gabriel J Fontana; loving mother of seven children: Lindsay Fontana, Susan Fontana Pazik (husband Michael), Patricia Fontana Betts (husband Don), Deborah Fontana (husband Salvatore), Joseph Fontana (wife Gabrielle), Joan Marie Fontana (husband Walter), Kathleen Fontana; devoted grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 15. Born in Washington, DC in 1928, Terri was a beautiful woman who was proud of her Spanish heritage and spoke fluent Spanish. She worked at the CIA in an administrative capacity until raising her family, after which she worked at NIH managing the Cystic Fibrosis floor, a job she cherished. She loved music, especially classical, opera, big band, show tunes, traditional pop and enjoyed dancing, entertaining, playing Bridge, travel, interior design, investing and politics. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 3630 Quesada St NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Society of the Sacred Heart or the National Foundation for Cancer Research.