MARY FORD

Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
4111 Pennsylvania Ave
Suitland, MD
Mary Ford  

On Friday, July 12, 2019 Mary Ford died peacefully with family and friends by her side in Annapolis, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Charles Beverly Ford. Survived by daughter, Carol Grossman, sister, Anna S. Dorrette, Jeanette C. Marzullo, brother, Benito A. Troiano; grandmother of Marianne Sims and Jeanette Doffermyre; great-grandchildren, Marie Doffermyre, Brianna Sims, Nicholas Doffermyre and many nieces and nephews. Mary retired at the age 79 after 55 years of working at the family business Antonio Troiano Tile & Marble Company Inc. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary Ford on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , VARO Federal Building, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
