

Mary Ford



On Friday, July 12, 2019 Mary Ford died peacefully with family and friends by her side in Annapolis, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Charles Beverly Ford. Survived by daughter, Carol Grossman, sister, Anna S. Dorrette, Jeanette C. Marzullo, brother, Benito A. Troiano; grandmother of Marianne Sims and Jeanette Doffermyre; great-grandchildren, Marie Doffermyre, Brianna Sims, Nicholas Doffermyre and many nieces and nephews. Mary retired at the age 79 after 55 years of working at the family business Antonio Troiano Tile & Marble Company Inc. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary Ford on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , VARO Federal Building, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: