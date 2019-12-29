Mary Madigan Frasier
Was called home to Our Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 due to complications from leukemia. Mary was born to the late Emmett and Elizabeth Madigan in Washington, DC. She married Thomas Frasier and together raised their four children in a joyful and loving home, initially in Allentown, PA and later in Dublin, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2020 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 where family will receive friends before the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Private family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
to view the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Frasier Family. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, Dublin-Plain City Chapel, 9720 S.R. 161, Plain City, OH 43064 (614)-876-1722, assisted the family.