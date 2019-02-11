Mary Frances Jackson-Newman
"Frankie"
On Saturday, January 26, 2019, at her daughter's home in Cheverly, Maryland. Predeceased by her dear parents, M. Catherine and James H. Jackson, beloved husband of 52 years, James Alfred Newman, and her only son, Ronald Cornell Newman. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Wanda Renee Newman-Smith
, son-in-law, E. King Smith, and two dear grandchildren, Ria Smith and Ryan (Rachelle) Smith, and a host of other loving relatives. Services for the late Ms. Newman will held on February 13, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, Maryland. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., the Rev. Msgr. Raymond G. East officiating. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the National Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 824401, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4401 or 1-877-470-6472. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.