Mary Lou Franke, 83, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years of Louis J. (Sonny) Franke, Jr.; devoted mother of Louis (Michele) Franke, Van Franke, and Heidi (John) Ascosi; loving sister of Kenneth Van Roekel; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Christian, Nicholas, Ava and Jack. Mary Lou grew up in Clinton, Iowa. Following high school, she came to Washington DC and worked as a secretary at the Shade Shop, where she met her husband Sonny. Mary Lou and Sonny started their own business (L&M Windowshade Co.) in 1969, which they operated until their retirement in 2013. Mary Lou enjoyed travelling and spending time with her many friends, she loved to learn, and she was an accomplished painter. Her beautiful works adorn the homes of family and friends, and were on display at numerous art shows conducted at the Women's Club of Chevy Chase. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Tuesday, October 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD on Thursday, October 3, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice - Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.