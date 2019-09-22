Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FREY. View Sign Service Information Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2100 East Stroop Rd Kettering , OH 45429 (937)-293-4137 Visitation 1:30 PM Center for Spiritual Living 4100 Benfield Dr. Kettering , DC View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Center for Spiritual Living 4100 Benfield Dr., Kettering , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

FREY MARY ANNE BASSETT FREY (Age 84) Of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mary Anne was born to John E. and Frances E. (nee Walker) Bassett in Washington, DC on December 15, 1934. She was a member of the Center for Spiritual Living. Mary Anne earned her B.A. in Physics in 1969, and Ph.D. in Physiology from George Washington University in 1975, and her M.B.A. from Florida Institute of Technology in 1984. She most recently worked at Wright State University School of Medicine, Professor Emeritus for the Aerospace Medicine Program. For 18 years, Dr. Frey worked with the US human space-flight programs (NASA); Program Scientist for the Human Research Facility of the International Space Station, Program Manager for the Space Physiology and Countermeasures Program, and was the Program Manager for the Neurolab Spacelab Mission which flew in 1998. Dr. Frey was a consultant for NIH National Center on Minority Health and NASA Bioethics Task Force. Dr. Frey worked for many years to encourage minorities and women in scientific careers and created the Frances E Walker Fund at GWU for Women in Physics. She was an active member of Aerospace Medical Association, American Physiology Association, American College of Sports Medicine, International Academy of Astronautics, and Association for Women in Science. Dr. Frey's honors and awards include her Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Pi Sigma memberships, Louis H. Bauer Founders Award from Aerospace Medical Association, Honorary NASA Flight Surgeon awarded by Society of NASA Flight Surgeons, and the NASA Silver Snoopy Astronaut's Special Award. She enjoyed playing tennis and her Five Season's team went to the National Championships twice. Mary Anne loved to travel and took her family on many amazing vacations. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert James Frey; daughter, Dr. Laura (Teri) Frey Horn, kitties Chester and Chelsea. Mary Anne is survived by her daughters, Dr. Pie Frey (Michael Lent) of Nederland, CO, Karen (Robert) Anderson of Waynesville, OH; son-in-law, James Horn of Roundhill, VA; grandchildren, Melissa

Mary Anne is survived by her daughters, Dr. Pie Frey (Michael Lent) of Nederland, CO, Karen (Robert) Anderson of Waynesville, OH; son-in-law, James Horn of Roundhill, VA; grandchildren, Melissa Smith and Laura Anderson of Colorado, Ophia, Michelle, and Jameson Horn of Virginia; brothers, Dr. John E. (Kay) Bassett of MI, Stephen (Carolyn) Bassett of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Anderson and Isaac; several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Prince. Family will greet friends at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at the Center for Spiritual Living at 4100 Benfield Dr., Kettering, OH. Celebration of Life will continue at 3 p.m. at the Center with a reception following (TBA). In lieu of flowers, please donate to ( www.alz.org ). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com . 