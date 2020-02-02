Mary Veronica Gaspar
(nee Sceniak)
Of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Mary was 93 years young, and just shy of celebrating her 94th birthday. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wilson (Robert Banwart), her daughter-in-law, Melanie, and three grandchildren, Joseph Alexander (Alex), Samantha, and Matthew. She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Elizabeth, husband, Joseph, her son, Joseph John, as well as her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Interment on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 11 a.m., at Mount Olivet Cemetery (Washington, DC) next to her husband and infant daughter, Elizabeth. Memorial contributions may be made to www.audubon.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.