

Mary Patricia Gaudreau



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerard Lucien Gaudreau. Patty was born on June 8, 1927 in Chevy Chase, MD to Michael and Winefred Pugh. For most of her professional career, she worked as a reading specialist and first grade teacher at the Calvert School in Baltimore, MD. She cherished spending time with her family and friends in Sherwood Forest, MD, along the Severn River.

Patty is survived by her brother Charles "Buddy" Pugh; her sons Michael (wife Kate) and Gerry; daughter Kathy (husband Ken) Boehl; grandchildren Chris Boehl, Kathleen (husband Austin) Boykin, Ayla Gaudreau and Ann Marie Demi.

A private service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Sherwood Forest Cultural Arts, 134 Sherwood Forest Road, Annapolis, MD 21405.