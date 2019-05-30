

Mary Alice Gauerke-Bartman



Mary Alice Gauerke-Bartman, 90, was born on November, 10, 1928 in Danville, Illinois. She left this earth and passed peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Father, Reuben George Gauerke and her Mother, Othelia Magdeline Halbach, and her Son who died in infancy, James Timothy Bartman. She is survived by her Husband, Richard Bruce Bartman. Her siblings Mary Margot Fuchs, and Mark Henry Gaurerke. Her Children, Robert Paul Bartman, Lawrence John Bartman, Peter Lee Bartman, (Joy), Judith Eileen Martin, (Gary), George Richard Bartman, (Linda). She has one Grandchild, Joesph Peter Bartman. Mary graduated with high honors, from Mount Mary College, now called Mount Mary University of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her majors were Math and Meteorology. She was a student of Liberace's teacher, she taught music at PG County Schools. She was a librarian at Prince George's County Schools. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Share Food Project at St. Columba and Ascension Church. She sang in both choirs and was very active in both churches. Mary and Richard were married at Saint Robert's Church in Shorewood, Wisconsin on May 24, 1952. Because she was married to a weatherman, she did a lot of traveling. Family will receive friend on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home 6512 Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23069.