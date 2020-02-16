

Mary Ann Gerachis (Age 89)



Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on February 4, 2020 in Potomac, MD.

A native Washingtonian, Mary Ann was born in 1930 to Michael and Pauline Vlahos. She attended Immaculata Preparatory School, and graduated from Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. She was a founding member of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Platon L. Gerachis, and her brother Michael E. Vlahos Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Gerachis Hill, Cynthia Gerachis Allan (Douglas J.), and son Platon L. Gerachis Jr. (Deborah). Her six grandchildren, Alexander, Paulina (Geoff), Austin, Roland, Conrad, Ava, and great grandchild Georgia Mary Ann.

A private service and burial were held for the immediate family on February 8, 2020. Memorial contributions may kindly be donated to Montgomery Hospice.