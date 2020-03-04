The Washington Post

Mary Etta Gerardi, age 94, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. A devoted wife and mother. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Washington, DC to Reuben and Etta Heflin. She is predeceased by her husband, Francis Gerardi; her sister, Catherine Anselmo; her brother, Chuck Garfolo; and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Mary F. Hoag, Joyce A. Zar, Margaret J. Gerardi; her son, Thad V. Gerardi; her sisters, Jody Cunningham, Marge Ganong and Pat Capley. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, March 5, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Montgomery County - Residential Program, 11600 Nebel Street, Rockville, MD 20852

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
