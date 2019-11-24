The Washington Post

Mary Magdalen GIBBS (neé Kluska)  
(Age 99)  

Of Springfield, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mary was born March 24, 1920. Beloved wife of the late SgtMaj. Joseph J. Gibbs, USMC (ret.). Loving Mother of Jeffrey Gibbs of Great Falls and Janice Tremblay (Ray) of Springfield. Also survived by one sister, Angela Colasuonno of the Bronx, NY and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.demainefunerals.com for the GIBBS family.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
