On Monday, August 19, 2019, Mary Renee Goodman Coruhlu of N. Bethesda, MD. Beloved daughter of Stephen "Randy" and Maureen Goodman; devoted mother of Sean Coruhlu; loving sister of Aaron Goodman (Keri). Also survived by her many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 25, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in Mary's name. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019
