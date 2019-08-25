MARY ANN GORDEN
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Mary Ann Gorden of Frederick, MD. Beloved wife of the late Howard Gorden; devoted mother of Judy (Tom) Sheahin and Lisa (Blake) Gorden Farley; loving sister of the late Dr. Martin Okun; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Kyle and Leah; and Hannah and Ella. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 15, 11:30 a.m. at Crestwood Village Clubhouse, 6902 Crabapple Dr, Frederick, MD 21703. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County, www.hospiceoffrederick.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.