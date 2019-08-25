The Washington Post

MARY GORDEN (1944 - 2019)
MARY ANN GORDEN  

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Mary Ann Gorden of Frederick, MD. Beloved wife of the late Howard Gorden; devoted mother of Judy (Tom) Sheahin and Lisa (Blake) Gorden Farley; loving sister of the late Dr. Martin Okun; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Kyle and Leah; and Hannah and Ella. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 15, 11:30 a.m. at Crestwood Village Clubhouse, 6902 Crabapple Dr, Frederick, MD 21703. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County, www.hospiceoffrederick.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
