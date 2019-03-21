MARY GORDON

MARY RUTH Gordon  

Went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving mother of Joylette Gordon, Valeria Conn, Pamela (Larry) Sumpter and Patricia (Darrell) Johnson; dear sister of Frances Cannady; devoted grandmother of Annette, Valencia, Dana, Tony, Apryle, Darrell and Darren. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 23 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 12 noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 527 Kentucky Ave. SE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
