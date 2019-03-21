MARY RUTH Gordon
Went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving mother of Joylette Gordon, Valeria Conn, Pamela (Larry) Sumpter and Patricia (Darrell) Johnson; dear sister of Frances Cannady; devoted grandmother of Annette, Valencia, Dana, Tony, Apryle, Darrell and Darren. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 23 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 12 noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 527 Kentucky Ave. SE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.