

Mary Grace Joan Hardiman (Haydock/Shaw) (Age 89)

Of Bristow, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Edward J. Hardiman, Esq. of Philadelphia, PA. Survived by three children, The Hon. Therese A. Hardiman, (David Malecki), Mountaintop, PA, Edward M. Hardiman, Woodbridge, VA and Mary G. Hardiman, (Michael Conyngham), Arlington, VA; two grandchildren, Christine (Adrian), and Grace; two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Michelle Wayne, among other family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA 22207, with Rev. Peter McShurley officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Society for Women Engineers Scholarship Program, WomenHeart: National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease; and, Catholic Charities.



