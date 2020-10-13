1/
MARY GRACE HARDIMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Grace Joan Hardiman  (Haydock/Shaw) (Age 89)  
Of Bristow, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Edward J. Hardiman, Esq. of Philadelphia, PA. Survived by three children, The Hon. Therese A. Hardiman, (David Malecki), Mountaintop, PA, Edward M. Hardiman, Woodbridge, VA and Mary G. Hardiman, (Michael Conyngham), Arlington, VA; two grandchildren, Christine (Adrian), and Grace; two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Michelle Wayne, among other family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA 22207, with Rev. Peter McShurley officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Society for Women Engineers Scholarship Program, WomenHeart: National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease; and, Catholic Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved