Mary Carney Gray  

On Monday, December 30, 2019 of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of Christian Boyd Gray; Loving mother of Connor Gray, Timmy Gray and Christy Correa (Bruno); daughter of the late Charles "Biggie" and Joanne Carney; Sister of Teresa Montgomery, Sue Leary, Carolyn Lanham (Steve) and Maureen Houle (Dave). Friends may call at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. where services will be held at 2 p.m. Interment private. If desired contributions may be made in her name to . www.LLS.org. Please sign family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 31, 2019
