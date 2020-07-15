1/
MARY GRAY

MARY MINNIE GRAY  
Of Capitol Heights, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Renetta Carroll and Territa Gray; one son, Lawrence Gray; two sisters; three brothers; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the National Church of God, 6700 Bock Road, Fort Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Serviceswww.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
National Church of God
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
National Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
