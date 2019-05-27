Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY GREGORY deBUTTS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



deBUTTS MARY GREGORY deBUTTS Mary Gregory deButts, born February 19, 1956, in Charlottesville, VA, passed away on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with breast cancer . Mary or MG or Greg as her family called her, grew up in McLean, Virginia, attended the The Potomac School, Langley High School and graduated from Duke University with a A.B. in Philosophy. She attended Pratt Institute and became a graphic design artist in New York City working for Chanticleer Press. At Chanticleer, she pursued her love of all things nature while working on the layout of multiple Audubon Wildlife guides. Mary and her husband, Russell Marcus, started their family in Falls Church, VA and later moved to Los Angeles where she assisted in the development of multiple creative scripts for shows such as Golden Girls, Full House and Duet and wrote pilots for CBS, NBC and Sony. She became Executive Producer of the ABC series Fudge, produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Productions and based on the books written by Judy Blume. After 15 years in Los Angeles, MG and her family moved back to the East Coast while she continued her passion for art and nature. She devoted much of her time to her three children Rachel, Kate and Henry. She continued to pursue her art, developing several animated shorts, a gallery showing of her oil paintings in Manhattan, and worked on a plan to create a sustainable farm. Her family settled in Litchfield County CT where her New England roots went back to the 1600's and where her great grandfather was Rector of St. John's Episcopal Church in New Milford. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, her children Rachel Marcus and fiancé Jesse Becker; son Henry Marcus and fiancé Pooja Muhuri; and daughter Katherine Goldberg and husband Benjamin Goldberg; and two grandchildren Gordon Read Goldberg and Emma Plumb Goldberg; her mother Polly deButts, stepfather John H. Spaulding and her brothers Henry deButts, Thomas deButts, C. Read deButts and John deButts. A memorial service was held June 16, 2018 at her home in Bridgewater CT on a beautiful day overlooking her perennial gardens. Her ashes were cast into the sea at her beloved family gathering place at Wrightsville Beach, NC.A memorial service was held June 16, 2018 at her home in Bridgewater CT on a beautiful day overlooking her perennial gardens. Her ashes were cast into the sea at her beloved family gathering place at Wrightsville Beach, NC. Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019

