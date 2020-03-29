Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY GRIFFIN. View Sign Service Information Debaun Funeral Homes - Terre Haute 85 E Springhill Drive Terre Haute , IN 47802-2340 (812)-299-5125 Send Flowers Notice

GRIFFIN Sister Mary Griffin Formerly Mary Rita Griffin, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana. She was 83 and had been a Sister of Providence for 65 years, where she devoted her life to the service of others while having a spiritual impact on everyone she encountered. As a Sister of Providence, her life was dedicated and devoted to its mission of love, mercy, and justice, which will hopefully serve as an example for others to follow as they navigate their lives. Mary Rita was born on November 20, 1936, in Washington, DC, to Paul and Nell Griffin. A native Washingtonian, she grew up in northwest DC, attended Saint Ann's Elementary and Immaculata Preparatory School. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence in the summer of 1954 and served her order and the broader community for over 65 years. Sister Mary was an incredible woman - both gentle and formidable - just as is her patron saint Mary, the mother of Jesus. She served with compassion, gentleness and joy. During her 65 years as a Sister of Providence, Mary ministered in education for 28 years in Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Chicago, and Washington DC, serving as a principal for 14 of those years. She had a love for the poor, forgotten, and those marginalized in our world. Her last educational ministry was as the principal of Our Lady of Sorrows located in the south side Chicago which was in transition due to white flight. Needing to help care for her aging parents, she returned to Washington, DC in the early '80s, where she worked with the city's homeless population. She worked as volunteer coordinator at So Others May Eat (SOME) for over 8 years and then spent the next decade working in various capacities at the Community Council for the Homeless at Friendship Place in northwest DC. Having always desired to be involved in a foreign mission, she spent two years in Taiwan working with the Sisters of Providence and teaching English. Sister Mary returned to her community St. Mary-of-the-Woods in 2005, where she continued to work with the poor as an assistant to the director of Woods Day Care/Pre-School on the Motherhouse campus. When the center closed in 2014, she served as a volunteer visitor at the County jail, and the Federal prison bringing communion and counseling to prisoners, some serving life sentences. Sister Mary Rita is survived by a younger brother, Jack Griffin, and his spouse, Nancy Griffin of Potomac, MD. In addition, she has a niece, Beth Ann Adler and two nephews, Sean and Martin Griffin. In addition to their spouses, Jeff, Melanie, and Joanne, there is one grandniece, Zoe and five grandnephews, AJ, Teagan and Jack, Alex, and Paul. All of which have very fond memories of Sister Mary and all will miss her presence, kindness, and unique lifestyle example. Due to the recent restrictions on travel and group meetings, no public wake and funeral were scheduled. A small, meaningful and beautiful service was held at Campus church and she was laid to rest in the cemetery of the Sisters of Providence on March 24, 2020. A larger memorial service will be held in the Washington DC area, once restrictions on travel and group meeting are lifted. If you would like to be informed of when the service plans are finalized, please email her nephew Martin Griffin ( [email protected] ). One may share or read memories of Sr. Mary Rita on the Sister of Providence web page at https://spsmw.org/category/obituaries/ . Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876-1007, or through the following link https://spsmw.org/donate/honor-a-sister/.One may share or read memories of Sr. Mary Rita on the Sister of Providence web page at https://spsmw.org/category/obituaries/ . Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876-1007, or through the following link https://spsmw.org/donate/honor-a-sister/ Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

