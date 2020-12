Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY HAIGLER (Age 93)

On Sunday, November 22, 2020. Survived by eight children, 17 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 8, from 10 am. until service at 11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery.



