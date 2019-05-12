The Washington Post

MARY HAILES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HAILES.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5119 4th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY LACEY HAILES (Age 72)  

Entered into eternal peace on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Augustus L. Lacey and Alice C. Perry. She worked as an educator in both DC Public Schools and Prince Georges County. Survived by loving husband, Edward Hailes; son, Damon T. Bryant (Judith); daughters, Lisa Hailes-Williams and Stephanie Hailes-Price; many grandchildren; one brother, Alfred C. Lacey (Barbara); a host of other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by a son, Brian Lacey. On Thursday, May 16, viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.