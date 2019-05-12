MARY LACEY HAILES (Age 72)
Entered into eternal peace on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Augustus L. Lacey and Alice C. Perry. She worked as an educator in both DC Public Schools and Prince Georges County. Survived by loving husband, Edward Hailes; son, Damon T. Bryant (Judith); daughters, Lisa Hailes-Williams and Stephanie Hailes-Price; many grandchildren; one brother, Alfred C. Lacey (Barbara); a host of other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by a son, Brian Lacey. On Thursday, May 16, viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.