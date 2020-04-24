

MARY ELIZABETH HAMPSHIRE



Born and raised in Bermuda but a resident of Fairfax County near the Town of Clifton, Virginia since 1956, she passed on April 15, 2020 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital after a sudden illness at 90. She was married for 52 years to Gifford Dean Hampshire who passed in 2004. She was an advertising manager for the Bermuda Mid-Ocean News and worked in public relations for the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC. She was talented in her many pursuits. At her beloved farm Hantslot, she bred and raised basset hounds, cared for horses, created magnificent gardens and was an excellent wife and mother. She adored all sorts of domestic and wild animals and was consumed with their health and welfare. She was consistently thoughtful about, and attentive to, the needs of others. She loved through action and was a good and loyal friend to many. She is survived by her children, Gifford Ray Hampshire of Fairfax and Victoria Anna Hampshire of Bethesda, Maryland and Surry, Maine, as well as by four grandchildren: Gifford Vaughan Hampshire and Julianna Hampshire of Fairfax, Virginia, Amanda Balaban of Baltimore Maryland and Robert Balaban of Johns Creek, Georgia. No service is planned.