MARY HARLEY



Mary Agnes Harley

On Friday, September 18, 2020, Mary Agnes Harley 96 years old of Landover, MD passed away after a long illness. Beloved mother of Agnes Tolson, Laverne John (Wendell), Pamela Wyatt (Errol), Charlene Cameron (Ernest), Michael Harley Sr.; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren; great-grandmother of 18; and great-great grandmother of six. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Michael Harley, her daughter, Barbara Jean Thompson, son, James Harley, Jr. She also leaves to mourn a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be on October 5, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. promptly at JB Jenkins Funeral Home at 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 6, 2020, promptly at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph's Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, N.E. Washington, DC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store