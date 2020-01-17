The Washington Post

MARY HARRIS

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kent Baptist Church
7006 Flagstaff Street
Landover, DC
View Map
MARY BARBARA HARRIS  

Departed this life on January 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Everett "Lefty" Harris, Sr.; daughter, Tonya Harris; three sons, Everett, Jr., Gary and Terry Harris; three sisters; two brothers; four sisters- in-law; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service, 11 a.m. at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff Street,
Landover, MD, 20785.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020
