MARY BARBARA HARRIS
Departed this life on January 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Everett "Lefty" Harris, Sr.; daughter, Tonya Harris; three sons, Everett, Jr., Gary and Terry Harris; three sisters; two brothers; four sisters- in-law; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service, 11 a.m. at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff Street,
Landover, MD, 20785.