On June 8, 2020, Mary Hartigan of Potomac, MD succumbed to sepsis following a courageous two-month battle to recover from a fractured hip while fighting COVID-19. She was predeceased by her dearly beloved husband of 55 years, John P. Hartigan, who passed away in 2003. Mary was born in Arlington, MA in 1928. In 1949, she and John started a family in her hometown, and despite the demands of motherhood, she was able to attend night school and obtain a BA degree from Boston College in 1952. In 1956, the family moved to to the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC where she would reside for 65 years. She was a long-term lector for Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Potomac. Mary was also a long-term member of Bethesda Country Club where she greatly enjoyed golfing and playing bridge with her friends. She was a loving mother for three sons and three daughters, John P. Hartigan, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Fairfax Station, VA, Daniel E. Hartigan (Renee) of Newton, IL, Gail M. Hartigan of Bethesda, MD, William J. Hartigan (Madeline) of New York, NY, Diane M. Wolf (Arthur) of Davidsonville, MD, and Mary Ellen Warfield (Kennard) of Glenelg, MD. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who enjoyed bragging about Grandma's vitality and independence as much as she enjoyed following their activities and accomplishments. Mary is also survived by her three brothers, William Sullivan of Rochester, NY, Edward Sullivan of Cumberland, RI and Thomas Sullivan of Boonsboro, MD. She will be remembered for her determination, sense of humor and her devotion to her family whom she loved with all her heart and soul. There will be a private graveside service, and a celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Mary E. Hartigan can be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: