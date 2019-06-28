MARY JANE HARVELL
Departed this life peacefully at her home in Temple Hills, Maryland, on June 21, 2019. The loving mother of the late Joseph Tyrone Duffin, she is survived by six nieces and nephews, an extended family and a host of friends. Viewing will be held at John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church at 1615 - 14th Street, NW (14th & Corcoran Streets), Washington, DC 20009 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 between 3 and 3:45 p.m. with funeral services to immediately follow. Interment at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746 will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Services by Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland.