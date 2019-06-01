

Mary Elizabeth Hasty

May 3, 1939 - May 22, 2019



On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Mary, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at the Alder Center, Aldie, VA. Born Mary Elizabeth Cassady on May 3,1939, in Washington, DC. Mary is survived by loving husband, Stephen, daughter, Elizabeth, son-in-law, Kevin, brothers, Timothy and Patrick, granddaughters, Jessica and Sarah, grandson, Tim, four great-grandchildren and nieces, Jennifer, Catherine and Lauren. She was predeceased by her son John in 2008, and brothers John and Michael.

She retired from over 30 years of federal government service in 2003. She had enjoyed travel to Europe and the West Coast with family and friends, and enjoyed family gatherings and frequent games of bridge.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, June 4 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral home in Fairfax, located at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax City VA 22030. A memorial mass at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Chantilly to be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or Capital Caring.